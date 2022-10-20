Even With Same Roster, Miami Heat Still Adjusting

Chemistry and cohesion were considered among the strengths for the Miami Heat this season.

They returned basically the entire lineup from last year's team that earned the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference and came within a victory of making the NBA Finals. Still, there is an adjustment to playing with new lineup rotations.

Wednesday's loss against the Chicago Bulls in the season opener drove that point home. At times, they struggled with the newness. Tyler Herro and Caleb Martin are the new additions to the starting lineup while coach Erik Spoelstra has experimented with different rotations.

Guard Max Strus said it will take some time.

"I think we're trying to play a little faster," Strus said. "Even though we return a lot of guys, it's still different lineups, different guys playing together, getting to know each other again. It'll take a little bit of time but it will click faster once we start playing more games."

