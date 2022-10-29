Former Miami Heat Coach Sides With Brooklyn Nets Stance On Kyrie Irving's Promotion Of Antisemitic Film

Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving is once again in the news for the wrong reasons.

Irving caused a stir when he recently tweeted his support of a movie called "Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America." The film features antisemitic "tropes" according to Rolling Stone.

Nets owner Joe Tsai condemned Irving's for the entire organization.

"I'm disappointed that Kyrie appears to support a film based on a book full of anti-Semitic disinformation," Tsai tweeted. "I want to sit down and make sure he understands this is hurtful to all of us, and as a man of faith, it is wrong to promote hate based on race, ethnicity or religion."

The Nets' stance prompted former Miami Heat coach Stan Van Gundy to express his support for the organization.

"Good for the Nets," Van Gundy tweeted in response to an article on the subject.

Van Gundy was an assistant with the Heat from 1995-2003 before taking over as head coach from 2003-05. He stepped down in the middle of the 2005 season, allowing Pat Riley to fill in and lead the Heat to their first championship. Van Gundy is now an NBA analyst for TNT.

