Skip to main content

Former Miami Heat Coach Sides With Brooklyn Nets Stance On Kyrie Irving's Promotion Of Antisemitic Film

Stan Van Gundy also condemns Kyrie Irving support of film

Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving is once again in the news for the wrong reasons. 

Irving caused a stir when he recently tweeted his support of a movie called "Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America." The film features antisemitic "tropes" according to Rolling Stone

Nets owner Joe Tsai condemned Irving's for the entire organization. 

"I'm disappointed that Kyrie appears to support a film based on a book full of anti-Semitic disinformation," Tsai tweeted. "I want to sit down and make sure he understands this is hurtful to all of us, and as a man of faith, it is wrong to promote hate based on race, ethnicity or religion."

The Nets' stance prompted former Miami Heat coach Stan Van Gundy to express his support for the organization. 

"Good for the Nets," Van Gundy tweeted in response to an article on the subject. 

Van Gundy was an assistant with the Heat from 1995-2003 before taking over as head coach from 2003-05. He stepped down in the middle of the 2005 season, allowing Pat Riley to fill in and lead the Heat to their first championship. Van Gundy is now an NBA analyst for TNT. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

MORE HEAT-RELATED STORIES

Takeaways from the Heat's loss to Golden State. CLICK HERE

Heat Twitter suggests Jimmy Butler needs more help. CLICK HERE

Watch Steph Curry put a crossover on Tyler Herro. CLICK HERE

For a look at some of the latest Heat apparel. CLICK HERE

TWITTER: @ShandelRich

Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook here

Subscribe to our YouTube channel here

For any Heat or NBA questions, please email shandelrich@gmail.com

In This Article (2)

Miami Heat
Miami Heat
Brooklyn Nets
Brooklyn Nets

USATSI_19308169_168389536_lowres
News

De'Aaron Fox Highlights The List Of Kentucky Players In Miami Heat Vs. Sacramento Kings Game

By Shandel Richardson
USATSI_19307955_168389536_lowres
News

Former Miami Heat Player Shaquille O'Neal Can Relate To Tom Brady's Divorce

By Shandel Richardson
USATSI_19290869_168389536_lowres
News

How To Watch The Miami Heat At Sacramento Kings, Betting Lines, Etc

By Shandel Richardson
USATSI_19309801_168389536_lowres
News

Contract Extension Will Always Magnify Struggles Of Miami Heat's Tyler Herro

By Shandel Richardson
USATSI_19308818_168389536_lowres
News

Miami Heat's Jimmy Butler Plays All Five Positions Out Of Necessity

By Shandel Richardson
USATSI_19309825_168389536_lowres
News

Miami Heat's Jimmy Butler Wants A More Aggressive Bam Adebayo In Wins

By Shandel Richardson
USATSI_19309049_168389536_lowres
News

Watch Steph Curry's Reaction To Crossing Over Tyler Herro Before Hitting Three-Pointer

By Shandel Richardson
USATSI_19309830_168389536_lowres
News

Miami Heat’s Twitter Says Jimmy Butler Needs More Help

By Jayden Armant