Former Miami Heat Player Shaquille O'Neal Can Relate To Tom Brady's Divorce

O'Neal struggled during 2006 NBA Finals and understands what Brady is going through

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady and his wife, Gisele, recently announced they were getting a divorce.

Brady, arguably the greatest NFL player at his position and seven-time Super Bowl champion, is sputtering through a 3-5 season. NBA great Shaquille O'Neal said he knows why Brady is struggling.

O'Neal went through a divorce in 2006 and said it affected his play. He spoke about it during a recent edition of his "The Big Podcast With Shaq."

“During the 2006 Finals, I was going through a divorce, and I couldn’t do anything right,” O’Neal said. “That’s when I had to give everything to D-Wade (Dwyane Wade), like, ‘I don’t have it.’ Tom’s going through a tough time right now. It has nothing to do with his age or football, but when you’re dealing with that real-life stuff, it takes a lot. … I know he’s going through a lot. I don’t know his situation, but I wish him well, and hopefully they can reconcile and get back together.”

O'Neal regrouped enough to help the Miami Heat win their first championship later that year. It wasn't easy for O'Neal but he had assistant from Dwyane Wade, who won Finals MVP.

