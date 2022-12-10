Gregg Popovich Continues To Show Respect For Miami Heat's Erik Spoelstra

Popovich said Spoelstra was the perfect addition to the Team USA coaching staff

San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich has always been complimentary of Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra.

On Saturday before the teams faced, Popovich was asked how Spoelstra would his role as an assistant coach for Team USA from 2022-24. As Popovich didn't hold back on the kind words.

"He doesn't need any advice from me," Popovich said. "He was with us the whole time. He was somebody I had come in and be with us while we were preparing the team because I have so much respect for him. He was there with Steve and all the other guys that were in the program at the time. He's well experienced on what goes on and what you have to do ... He'll be a fantastic assistant for Steve."

Spoelstra joins a staff led by coach Steve Kerr (Golden State Warriors) and assistants Monty Williams (Phoenix Suns) and Mark Few (Gonzaga).

