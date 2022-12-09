Miami Heat's Erik Spoelstra Responds To Charles Barkley ... Sort Of

The TNT analyst recently said the Heat need to overhaul the roster

Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra has never worried about what he likes to call "outside noise."

After the Heat's victory against the Los Angeles Clippers, he was asked about recent comments made by Hall of Famer and TNT analyst Charles Barkley.

Spoelstra responded in typical fashion.

"You obviously haven't paid attention to my stuff," Spoelstra said. "Who cares?"

Earlier this week, Barkley gave his thoughts on the Heat this season. He said the team needs to blow up the roster and start from scratch.

“It might be time to break the team up and start over,” Barkley said on the broadcast. “They got some contracts that’s like … they’re no good. So, they need to start over. That’s my personal opinion, it’s like, hey, trade some of these guys to contenders or teams that [can] get us some young guys and start over.”

The Heat return to action Saturday when they face the San Antonio Spurs at home.

