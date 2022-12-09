Miami Heat's Bam Adebayo Comfortable  With Jimmy Butler Taking Over In Clutch Situations

Even though his scoring is up, Adebayo says Butler is best in closing minutes

Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo is playing the best basketball of his career, especially on the offensive end.

He is averaging 26.8 points in his last seven games and now drawing constant double teams from opponents. Still, Adebayo knows where his place is when the game is on the line.

Not that Adebayo isn't comfortable in late-game situations, he realizes those moments are usually reserved for Jimmy Butler. It was Butler who scored the final eight points in the Heat's victory against the Los Angeles Clippers Thursday.

And Adebayo, who some are considering the Heat's No. 1 option, is perfectly fine with it.

"The ball finds the right places," Adebayo said. "Tonight, it was Jimmy. Jimmy had the hot hand. He scored our last eight and that's what he does. At the end of the game, if he wants to keep doing, I'm fine with that. I have no problem with him shooting step-back, one-footers."

MORE HEAT-RELATED STORIES

Miami Heat's social media account roasts the Clippers. CLICK HERE

How Miami Heat Twitter reacted to victory against Clippers. CLICK HERE

Erik Spoelstra responds to Charles Barkley ... sort of. CLICK HERE

For a look at some of the latest Heat apparel. CLICK HERE

If you wanna bet on any games at @PrizePicks or PrizePicks.com, use our link and code. They will match your first bet for up to $100. Here's the code: PR-R1YOFY6

Shandel Richardson covers the Miami Heat for Inside The Heat.



TWITTER: @ShandelRich

Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook here

Subscribe to our YouTube channel here

For any Heat or NBA questions, please email shandelrich@gmail.com