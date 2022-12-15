Houston Rockets' Coach Stephen Silas And Family Thanks Public For Support After Father's Death

Former NBA great Paul SIlas passed away earlier this week

When the Miami Heat play the Houston Rockets tonight, they will face a coach going through a lot of emotion.

Rockets Stephen Silas is still dealing with the death of his father, Paul, who died Sunday. He was 79. Paul Silas is a family NBA players.

The Silas family released a statement Thursday thanking everyone for their support.

"We would like to thank everyone who has reached out to give their condolences and share their memories of our husband and father, Paul Silas," the statement read. "This has been an extremely difficult week, but it has been amazing to hear from so many of the people he impacted throughout his life. We especially want to thank Adam Silver and the NBA; Michael Jordan, Fred Whitfield and the Charlotte Hornets; The Fertitta Family and the Houston Rockets, as well as all the teams and individuals who honored Paul with tributes this week. He will be missed dearly."

The statement also gave details how to make donations in Silas' memory:

"Details are still being finalized, but the memorial will take place in early 2023. In lieu of flowers, donations in Paul’s memory can be made to:

The Boys and Girls Club of America: http://BGCA.org/paulsilas or

The Paul Silas Memorial Scholarship at Creighton University: https://tinyurl.com/PaulSilasScholarship

