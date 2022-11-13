How Miami Heat Twitter Reacted to the Victory Against the Charlotte Hornets Saturday

The Heat had their best scoring performance this season.

The Miami Heat had arguably their most complete game of the season in their 132-115 win against the Charlotte Hornets. The team scored 45 points in the third quarter, tied for 6th most in a quarter in franchise history. It’s safe to say the fans were satisfied with the performances displayed.

“This is what I call Miami Heat basketball,” one fan wrote. “That third quarter was phenomenal, 25 points in 5 mins. The development of Gabe and Strus has been huge for this team, we have to keep them. Jimmy was himmy, Bam dominated everywhere and Dedmon has been pretty decent.”

The team’s high-scoring affair was largely due to Max Strus, who had one of the best games of his career. Strus finished with 31 points on 8-of-14 shooting from the arc. Strus received high praise from Heat fans.

There were rumors about Strus potentially being traded to the Phoenix Suns for forward Jae Crowder. Strus’ performance on Saturday may lay rest to these claims.

The Heat will play the Suns Monday at 7:30 p.m.

MORE HEAT RELATED ARTICLES

How Miami Heat Twitter reacted to Thursday's win. CLICK HERE

Jimmy Butler came to the rescue for the Heat again. CLICK HERE

Rapper J. Cole makes an appearance at Heat vs. Hornets. CLICK HERE

For a look at some of the latest Heat apparel. CLICK HERE

Jayden Armant is a contributor to Inside the Heat. He is a student at Howard University. He can be reached at jayden.armant@bison.howard.edu or follow him on Twitter @jaydenarmant.