How Miami Heat’s Twitter Reacted to the Loss Against the San Antonio Spurs Saturday Night

The Miami Heat added to their strand of disappointing losses Saturday with a 115-111 loss against the San Antonio Spurs.

The win against the Los Angeles Clippers Thursday gave optimism after consecutive losses. Now, the discouragement is growing in the fanbase.

“Softest Heat team in history,” user HeatCulture said. “Jimmy was cooking all 4th quarter and we stopped giving him the ball. They have no drive and passion to win games, Spo has been terrible with his decision-making, and get rid of these undrafted players. Pat should be embarrassed. Pathetic franchise.”

After losing to the Detroit Pistons (7-21), fans didn’t think the bar could sink any lower. They were unfortunately let down once again.

“What an absolute failure this team is,” another user said. “Thank you Pat Riley for wasting another year during the Jimmy era. Pat Riley failed Jimmy once again. Even Spo has been bad this season. Pathetic!”

Fans criticized Miami for shooting 3-pointers at the end instead of going for the tying shot. Bam Adebayo was near the rim but passed it to get a potential winning basket from someone on the perimeter.

Before, fans complained about things like blowing leads or needing more from players. Now, they are blatantly labeling this season as an embarrassment. The outcomes of Heat games are now starting to become a recurring theme.

The Heat look to bounce back against the Indiana Pacers Monday at 7 p.m.

MORE HEAT-RELATED STORIES

Bam Adebayo comfortable with Jimmy Butler as the closer. CLICK HERE

Erik Spoelstra on the decision to send Nikola Jovic to G League CLICK HERE

Gregg Popovich praises Erik Spoelstra. CLICK HERE

For a look at some of the latest Heat apparel. CLICK HERE

If you wanna bet on any games at @PrizePicks or PrizePicks.com, use our link and code. They will match your first bet for up to $100. Here's the code: PR-R1YOFY6

Jayden Armant is a contributor to Inside the Heat. He is a student at Howard University. He can be reached at jayden.armant@bison.howard.edu or follow him on Twitter @jaydenarmant.