Miami Heat's Erik Spoelstra Explains What He Wants Nikola Jovic To Learn From G League Experience

Spoelstra says Jovic is going to have to earn his keep the rest of the season

The Miami Heat recently sent rookie Nikola Jovic to the play for the Sioux Falls Skyforce, the team's G League affiliate.

After showing flashes during his playing, Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said the experience will benefit and help him learn what the team expects.

"Everything is important for him this year, really," Spoelstra said. "When he's with us, it's important just to see how we operate, what expected from a workload standpoint, from a player development standpoint. Also, learning how to stay ready so you don't have to get ready and that your opportunities can happen at any time. We're not just going to play him 40-plus minutes. He has to earn those minutes and contribute to winning to be able to get more minutes."

He is averaging 6.4 points and 2.5 rebounds in 11 appearances. Because of injuries, Jovic has made six starts in his young career.

