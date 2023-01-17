How To Watch The Miami Heat Play New Orleans Pelicans Tuesday, Lineups, Injury Report, Betting Line Etc

The Heat play the Pelicans Wednesday in New Orleans

Game time: 7 p.m., ET

Where: Smoothie King Center

TV: Bally Sports Sun

Betting line: -1.5

VITALS: The Miami Heat and Pelicans meet for the first of two matchups this regular season. Last season, Miami swept the series for the second consecutive season and have currently won four-straight against New Orleans, just one win short of tying the Heat's franchise record of five-straight wins from 12/13/10 – 1/7/14. The Heat are 23-20 all-time versus New Orleans during the regular season, including 16-6 in home games and 7-14 in road games. For the Heat, Nikola Jovic (back), Kyle Lowry (knee), Duncan Robinson (finger) and Omer Yurtseven (ankle) are out. For the Pelicans, Zion Williamson (hamstring) is out.

PROJECTED STARTERS

HEAT

G Tyler Herro

G Gabe Vincent

C Bam Adebayo

F Jimmy Butler

F Caleb Martin

PELICANS

F Naji Marshall

F Trey Murphy

C Jonas Valanciunas

G Dyson Daniels

G CJ McCollum

QUOTABLE

Heat coach Erik Spoelstra on Monday's loss to Hawks: “Tale of two halves. Stark difference was born out of them blowing the doors off us in the first half. There were too many mistakes to overcome in the second half.”

