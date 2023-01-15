Miami Heat Social Media Trolls Milwaukee Bucks' Grayson Allen?

The Heat's Twitter account tweets out a photo that appears to poke fun at Allen's reputation of tripping players

The rise of social media has given NBA teams another way of trash-talking the opposition.

It appears the Miami Heat may have used their Twitter account to poke fun at Milwaukee Bucks guard Grayson Allen after Saturday's victory. After the game, the Heat's accounted posted a photo of Victor Oladipo finishing a dunk. Allen was in the background.

The caption for the post read: "Can't trip him if he's ten feet off the ground."

The post is likely an attempt to take a jab at Allen, who earned a reputation for tripping players while in college at Duke. There are still full compilation videos on YouTube of Allen trying to trip opponents.

Since entering the NBA, Allen is considered among the league's most scrappy players. It causes him to get into scuffles with players, including DeMar DeRozan and Trae Young. Allen once got ejected for getting two flagrant fouls ... in a summer league game.

Allen's tactics were unable to slow or trip Oladipo, who finished with 20 points to help the Heat to a second straight victory against the Bucks. The Heat and Bucks meet next Feb. 4 in Milwaukee.

MORE HEAT-RELATED STORIES

Gabe Vincent has 27 points in win against Milwaukee. CLICK HERE

How Miami Heat Twitter reacted to Saturday's win vs Bucks CLICK HERE

ESPN analysts throw shade at Heat. CLICK HERE

For a look at some of the latest Heat apparel. CLICK HERE

If you wanna bet on any games at @PrizePicks or PrizePicks.com, use our link and code. They will match your first bet for up to $100. Here's the code: PR-R1YOFY6

Shandel Richardson covers the Miami Heat for Inside The Heat.



TWITTER: @ShandelRich

Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook here

Subscribe to our YouTube channel here

For any Heat or NBA questions, please email shandelrich@gmail.com