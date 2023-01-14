Miami Heat's Bam Adebayo Blames Mic For Early-Game Struggles Before Finishing Strong Against Milwaukee Bucks

After slow start, Adebayo comes up big for Miami Heat in fourth quarter

Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo struggled through in the first half of Saturday's game against the Milwaukee Bucks.

He had just four points on 2 of 5 shooting and knew where exactly to point the finger. He blames it on being mic'd up for the nationally-televised game on ABC.

So Adebayo ripped it off at halftime.

"It's that damn mic," Adebayo said. "I'm blaming it on the mic. Somebody wanted me to get mic'd up before the game. It's that superstition, `guys play bad when they got the mic on.' It popped in my mind. I looked up at halftime and I snatched it out. I don't know if anybody saw it."

The moved worked because had a strong fourth quarter and finished with 20 points and 13 rebounds. Adebayo also impacted the game in other areas, especially as a facilitator and screener.

"Adebayo is a real threat," Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer said. "He's a great guy that can do both. He gets hit, he gets going and get his rolls and offensive boards and lobs."

