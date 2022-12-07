Is Haywood Highsmith Filling the P.J. Tucker Role for the Miami Heat?

When the Miami Heat lost power forward P.J. Tucker in the offseason, there was a hole in the team’s lineup at that position. The loss of Tucker left the Heat without one of their main defensive players.

However, third-year forward Haywood Highsmith may be filling that void Tucker left. He has been tasked with defending Miami’s best opposing players.

His latest display against a star player was Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum. Tatum only put up 14 points against the Heat on Friday night, and did even worse against Highsmith. The Heat forward held Tatum to two points on 1 of 4 shooting, as well as a couple blocked shots and one turnover. Heat fans have taken notice of Highsmith’s defensive presence.

Caleb Martin is Tucker’s replacement as the Heat’s starting power forward, to mixed results. Martin is averaging 11.4 points, 4.8 rebounds and two assists. However, fans would like to see him as a wing player off the bench like he was last season. Highsmith’s defensive presence puts him in the conversation of possibly starting.

However, his offense will need to improve to keep this scenario realistic. Highsmith is averaging 4.1 points on 33 percent shooting. Heat president Pat Riley emphasizes the importance of players showing up on both ends of the court.

Like Tucker, Highsmith’s impact goes beyond the stat sheet. But he still needs to have an offensive presence to get more playing time.

Jayden Armant is a contributor to Inside the Heat. He is a student at Howard University. He can be reached at jayden.armant@bison.howard.edu or follow him on Twitter @jaydenarmant.