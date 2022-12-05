Is Los Angeles Lakers Center Anthony Davis Gaining On Boston Celtics' Jayson Tatum In MVP Race?

Davis had a season-high 55 points and 17 rebounds against Washington Wizards

The Miami Heat are coming off two games against Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum, the leading candidate for MVP.

Later this month, they will face a player who is gaining ground.

Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis is making a case to get some MVP consideration. He had 55 points, 17 rebounds and three blocks in the Lakers' 130-119 victory Sunday against the Washington Wizards.

"Jayson Tatum is playing his ass off, but when you're talking about people in the MVP race or category, that probably will change after tonight," Lakers starting guard Patrick Beverley said. "[Davis] should be up there, for sure."

Davis is averaging 28.6 points, 12.8 rebounds and 2.4 blocks, helping the Lakers recover from a poor start. They are now 10-12, winning eight of their last 10. The Heat play the Lakers Dec. 28.

"I put the team first over any individual awards or accolades that come with it," Davis said. "So if we continue to do what we do and win basketball games, the rest will take care of itself."

