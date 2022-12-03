How Miami Heat’s Twitter Reacted to the Win Against the Boston Celtics Friday Night

Fans were happy to see Jimmy Butler back in the lineup.

The Miami Heat took a 120-116 overtime win against the Boston Celtics Friday.

The main story of the night was Jimmy Butler returning to the lineup after missing seven games due to injury. After the game, he was all the fans could talk about.

Butler had 25 points, 15 rebounds and 3 assists on the night. His late-game buckets in regulation and overtime resembled his last shot in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

Celtics star Jaylen Brown also shined with a 37-point performance, including the 3-pointer to send the game into overtime.

Heat were not impressed with Brown’s shot, calling it lucky.

While Brown had an impressive night, Jayson Tatum’s scoring performance wasn’t as good. Tatum barely shot the ball until the second half, and finished the game 5 of 18 from the field with just 14 points.

Tatum is a frontrunner for MVP this season but got no love from Heat fans.

Miami had four players score at least 20 points in the victory. Fans are hoping to maintain these collaborative performances down the stretch.

The Heat face the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday 8 p.m.

