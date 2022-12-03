Jimmy Butler Is The Miami Heat's `Batman' In Win Against Boston Celtics

With Butler back in the lineup, the Heat defeated the league's best team in overtime

For 16 long days, Jimmy Butler was away from the Miami Heat.

On Friday, the Heat got back their superhero.

Butler had 25 points, 15 rebounds and three assists, helping lead them to a 120-116 victory against the Boston Celtics in overtime.

That's why we call him Batman," Lowry said. "He's been itching to get back. A guy like him, he was nervous with this knee. Fortunately, he didn't have to do anything but to rest and rehab and recovery. He said in his video yesterday he was thirsty to get a win. It's always great to have him back."

Butler missed the past seven games because of a knee injury. It didn't take him long to get reacclimated.

"I don't think it that's hard when you've got guys that are gaining confidence whenever I'm out and then continue to play the same when I'm back," Butler said. "My gets really, really simple then. They're comfortable, they're confident and they're a big reason we've been winning as of late. And now that I'm back, I just want it to stay the same."

Butler hit the clinching shot with 9.7 seconds remaining in overtime.

"He's such a winning player," Spoelstra said. "I feel like through the first three quarters, I didn't even run one play for him. He just finds a way to compete and help your team win. He's around the ball all the time ... He's constantly putting your team in a position to be efficient offensively. He does what ever is called for in the game."

