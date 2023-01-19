Miami Heat's Kyle Lowry Brings Energy Back To Lineup With His Return

After missing four games, Lowry gives the team a jolt

Something was missing from the Miami Heat when guard Kyle Lowry was sidelined four games because of a knee injury.

The Heat missed his play but they were also without his energy. It returned for Wednesday's victory against the New Orleans Pelicans.

"Kyle's smart," forward Jimmy Butler said. "He's always seeking out matchups he wants to get guys involved in. He knows who has to have the ball. Obviously, he can shoot the ball incredibly well. He makes sure everybody is in the right spots on both offense and defense. And then just his energy, how fun he makes the game. He's always smiling. We needed that back."

Lowry finished with seven points, eight rebounds and four assists in 22 minutes. He will play more as the knee heals.

"My knee has been a little bit bothering me for a while," Lowry said. "It was good to get back, just being able to watch the team and figure out what I can do to contribute and try to help as best as I can."

Lowry doesn't anticipate the knee causing more issues.

"I feel good right now," Lowry said. "Hopefully, it doesn't reoccur and we just build on that. We keep the body right and your mind sharp."

