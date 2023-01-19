How Miami Heat’s Twitter Reacted to the Win Against the New Orleans Pelicans Wednesday Night

The Heat got a dominant win against the Pelicans Wednesday.

The Miami Heat got their largest victory of the season against the New Orleans Pelicans. Heat fans are unaccustomed to comfortable wins, and some even thought their large lead would evaporate. Miami kept the foot on the gas and never trailed Wednesday night.

The 26-point victory made fans feel less stressed.

“Heat W with absolutely no stress and drama,” one user said. “Fans needed this break.”

It was a complete game on Miami’s end with seven players in double figures scoring, including 49 points from the bench. The high scoring was balanced with solid defense that broke New Orleans’ 32-game streak of scoring at least 100 points.

“A full 48 mins of Miami Heat basketball,” user HeatCulture tweeted. “The team was locked in from the very start of the game. Defense and passing was beautiful to watch, Bam was unstoppable once again, Gabe doesn’t miss buzzer-beating 3s and Strus with a surprising 10 assists. Keep racking up the Ws.”

Max Strus quietly logged a double-double with 16 points and a career-high 10 assists. One fan even jokingly stated that Strus’ performance puts him in the MVP conversation.

Gabe Vincent bounced back from his lackluster performance against the Atlanta Hawks with a 16-point game, including two more buzzer-beating 3-pointers.

Bam Adebayo had 26 points and eight rebounds while playing solid defense.

This win tied the Heat with the New York Knicks (25-21) for sixth place in the Eastern Conference. Miami faces the Dallas Mavericks Friday at 7:30 p.m.

Jayden Armant is a contributor to Inside the Heat. He is a student at Howard University. He can be reached at jayden.armant@bison.howard.edu or follow him on Twitter @jaydenarmant.