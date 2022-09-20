Kyrie Irving Takes Opposite Vaccination Stance Of Miami Heat, Rest Of NBA

Last season the Miami Heat were one of the biggest proponents of the NBA's vaccination policy.

On Tuesday, Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving continued his opposing stance of vaccine requirements. Irving reiterated his opinion on the subject in a Twitter post.

"If I can work and be unvaccinated, then all of my brothers and sisters who are also unvaccinated should be able to do the same, without being discriminated against, vilified, or fired," Irving wrote to his 4.5 million followers.

Irving played just 29 games last season mostly because New York required all employees to get the vaccine.

"This enforced Vaccine/Pandemic is one the biggest violations of HUMAN RIGHTS in history," Irving continued on Twitter.

The Heat have always been pro-vaccine. Before last season, they required all employees to get the vaccine by Sept. 1.

"The stability and success of the live events industry hinges on prioritizing safety -- of our players, our employees, our partners, our fans, our vendors and the media," the franchise released in a statement. "One of the ways we can substantially minimize the risk of COVID-19 transmission is to ensure our entire staff is vaccinated."

