LeBron James Comments On Elon Musk Taking Over Twitter

LeBron takes to task those who believe hate speech is free speech

LeBron James has been vocal on social injustice issues since his days with the Miami Heat from 2010-14. 

From Trayvon Martin to police brutality to former Los Angeles Clippers owner Donald Sterling, James always spoke his mind. He has continued during his post-game Miami stops with the Cleveland Cavaliers and Los Angeles Lakers. 

On Saturday, James took to the Twitter to express his thoughts on Elon Musk taking over the social-media outlet. There is speculation Musk will make the platform more hate-speech friendly.  

James said he hopes Musk can differentiate hate-speech from free speech. 

"I dont know Elon Musk and, tbh, I could care less who owns twitter," James wrote. "But I will say that if this is true, I hope he and his people take this very seriously because this is scary AF. So many damn unfit people saying hate speech is free speech."

Former President Donald Trump was among those support the Musk takeover. On his platform, Truth Social, Trump said "Twitter is now in sane hands. 

James and Trump has been at odds for the past several years, arguing over a variety of topics involving race. 

