LeBron James' Flop Comments Spawn A Hilarious "Flopera" Video

Oftentimes, the criticism directed at LeBron James is unwarranted.

This time, James brought it on himself. James drew attention for claiming he's got to learn to flop after the Los Angeles Lakers lost Wednesday to the Los Angeles Clippers.

"I love physicality," James said. "But I would also like for the whistle to be blown when I get hit. I mean, four free throws once again. I look at a lot of guys tonight, shooting a lot of jump shots, and they're going nine, 13 times to the free-throw line. I gotta learn how to flop or something. Seriously, I need to learn how to do that. Swipe my head back or do something to get to the free-throw line. Cause the 'I missed it' is getting too repetitive. Three straight games of 'I missed it.'"

The comment quickly spawned a "Flopera" video from the website www. basketballforever.com. James has been know for flopping days when they started during his days with the Miami Heat from 2010-14.

The video, which is set to opera music, features plenty of James' flops, including a few Heat plays. James doesn't deserve all the criticism aimed at him, but it's hard to argue with this video.

