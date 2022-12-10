LeBron James Pays His Respects To Soccer Writer Grant Wahl

Wahl, who died Friday while covering World Cup in Qatar, wrote the first national story on LeBron

In his NBA career, LeBron James has been the subject of several national media stories.

The first was in 2002 when he was the subject of a cover story as a junior in high school for Sports Illustrated. The write of the article was Grant Wahl, the famed soccer reporter who died Friday while covering the World Cup in Qatar. He was 48.

James, who led the Miami Heat to NBA titles in 2012 and 2013, paid his respects Saturday morning on Twitter.

"You had a huge impact on me and my family and I’m so appreciative of you," James posted. "A great person and journalist. Rest In Paradise Grant Wahl."

After years of covering basketball, Wahl became one of the world's best soccer writers. The cause of his death has yet to be determined. Reports say he collapsed while covering Friday’s Argentina-Netherlands match.

