Like The Phoenix Suns, The Miami Heat Have Opportunity For Their `Get-Back' Against Boston Celtics

The Phoenix Suns were upset by the Dallas Mavericks in the second round of last year's Western Conference playoffs.

On Wednesday, they got some sort of revenge by defeating the Mavs in the season opener.

"If you get your asses kicked, you want to get your get-back," Suns guard Devin Booker said in the postgame interview on ESPN. "That's just life. We still have 81 games to go. I said that before the game. It's a good start. I think it's a good start to show our team if we're down early that we can come back in games."

On Friday, the Miami Heat get their chance to experience the same feeling. They play the Boston Celtics, the same team that bounced them from the Eastern Conference finals in seven games.

Like the Mavs, the Heat were the favored team in the series. They were the No. 1 seed in the East before coming within a Jimmy Butler basket from advancing to the NBA Finals for a second time in three seasons.

The Heat are searching for their first win of the year after losing to the Chicago Bulls in the opener Wednesday.

