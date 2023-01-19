Luka Doncic's Car Drawing The Same Attention As His Game

Doncic pulled up to Wednesday's game against the Atlanta Hawks in a Apocalypse Hellfire 6×6

Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic has electrified fans all season long with his moves on the court.

Now, he's creating similar entertainment with his car. Doncic was recently seen pulling up to AmericanAirlines Center in a Apocalypse Hellfire 6 X 6. Before the Mavs' game against the Atlanta Hawks, ESPN announcer Mark Jones posted a video of it on Twitter so the rest of the world could see.

“Boss man, this how you get down right here?” ESPN play-by-play announcer Mark Jones asked Doncic in the video .



“Have to,” Doncic, who scored 30 points in defeat, replied.

Doncic has the game to match the car. He is the NBA's leading scorer at 33.7 points a game and also averages 8.8 rebounds and 8.8 assists. The Miami Heat get their chance of stopping Doncic Friday in Dallas. The Heat are coming off a convincing victory Wednesday against the New Orleans Pelicans.

