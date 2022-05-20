ESPN Analyst Jay Williams Sounds Off on Miami Heat's Bam Adebayo

ESPN analyst Jay Williams recently said the Miami Heat were being disrespected by the media.

Now, Williams has his share of criticism for the team.

Williams criticized Heat center Bam Adebayo for not being effective Thursday against the Boston Celtics in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference finals.

“Bam Adebayo, you’re an All-Star,” Williams said on the KJM Show. “Where are you? What are we doing? This game last night, you took six shots. The game before that, you took four shots. You need your other All-Star to come to the damn party and to be aggressive. Now, Erik Spoelstra needs to design some plays to get him the ball, but he needs to demand the ball.”

Adebayo has not had the offensive presence he had in the regular season.

Adebayo averaged 19.1 points, 10.1 rebounds, and 3.4 assists during the season. He shot a team-high 55.7 percent from the field and attempted 13 field goals a game. In the postseason, Adebayo is averaging 13.6 points, 7.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists.

Adebayo has only attempted 10 shots in the conference finals, scoring only 16 points. He has averaged only 8.2 field goal attempts in the playoffs. The lack of aggressive play is leaving Jimmy Butler with limited offensive help.

Jayden Armant is a contributor to Inside The Heat. He is a student at Howard University. He can be reached at jayden.armant@bison.howard.edu or follow him on Twitter @jaydenarmant.