Takeaways From The Miami Heat's Game 3 Victory

The Heat lead the series 2-1 after Saturday's victory

The Miami Heat bounced back from the blowout loss in Game 2 by defeating the Boston Celtics 109-103 Saturday.

Here are some major takeaways from Game 3:

-Bam Adebayo came through. Adebayo had his best night in the playoffs. He scored a postseason-high 31 points on 68 percent shooting. He also had 10 rebounds, six assists, four steals, and a block.

-Tyler Herro continues to struggle. He scored eight points but also went 0 for 6 from the 3-point line. It marked his second consecutive game without a three-pointer.

-Limit Jayson Tatum. During the playoffs, Tatum is averaging 26 points but the Heat held him to just 10 points on 21 percent shooting. He also had six turnovers.

-Points in the paint. The Heat are averaging 45 points in the paint during the postseason but logged in 48 points last night. The Celtics had just 34 points in the paint.

-Get out on the fast break. The Heat, who are averaging just 11 fastbreak points in the playoffs, scored 15 fastbreak points.

-The bench struggles. In the playoffs, the Miami Heat’s bench is averaging 34 points. But all the reserves combined for just 26 points on 16 percent shooting.

Cory Nelson is a contributor to Inside The Heat. He attended Northern Virginia Community College. He can be reached at corymckenzienelson@hotmail.com or follow him on Twitter @CKenzyNelson