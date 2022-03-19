Hall Of Famer Chris Bosh Speaks On The State Of The Miami Heat

Former Miami Heat player Chris Bosh knows all about being part of great teams.

He won two championships in four straight appearances in the NBA Finals when he played in Miami. Bosh sees similar potential in this season's Heat team.

“I mean, just the fact that they’ve been able to sustain the play throughout all the injuries and guys being out during COVID and the different lineup switches and stuff like that, anytime you’re coming into this part of the season having homecourt advantage is what you want," Bosh said.

While the Big Three Era Heat relied heavily on Bosh, Dwyane Wade and LeBron James, Bosh said balance is the most impressive thing about today's Heat. Even with Jimmy Butler and Tyler Herro handling most of the scoring load, a different player can contribute every game.

“They’re a complete team," Bosh said. "I know they want to get more minutes with their main guys, with [Kyle] Lowry and Bam and all this stuff, but I’m sure as the season wears on and as they continue to figure it out, they’ll be able to come around and compete. You’re going to have to beat them here, and that’s not going to be an easy task.

MORE RELATED HEAT STORIES

The latest on Victor Oladipo attempt to return. CLICK HERE

Heat getting used to playing without key players. CLICK HERE

Duncan Robinson moving up the ladder. CLICK HERE

TWITTER: @ShandelRich

Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook here

Subscribe to our YouTube channel here

For any Heat or NBA questions, please email shandelrich@gmail.com