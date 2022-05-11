Skip to main content

DJ Khaled's Moment With Miami Heat Coach Erik Spoelstra Highlights Game 5 Victory

Spoelstra got a shoulder rub from the rapper during the game

The Miami Heat had a special guest appearance on the court during Tuesday's Game 5 victory against the Philadelphia 76ers. 

With the Heat comfortably ahead, local rapper DJ Khaled grabbed a loose ball from his courtside seat. He then handed the ball to Heat guard Max Strus. Before heading back to his seat, Khaled rubbed coach Erik Spoelstra's shoulders. 

The scene quickly became an Internet sensation, with several fans talking about it on social media. It was easily the most talked about moment of the game.

“He’s such a great fan,’’ Spoelstra said. “Over the years, I’ve said, ‘Hello,’ a few times, but that was a first. That”

The moment hyped the crowd at FTX Arena. The Heat are now just one victory from advancing to the Eastern Conference finals for the second time in three years. 

They can close out the series Thursday in Philadelphia at Well Fargo Center. 

"That was funny," Spoelstra said. "I didn't notice until the end when he was getting the crowd fired up but I loved it. That's was awesome. I was humbled to be a part of that moment. He's such a great fan." 

