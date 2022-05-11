Skip to main content

Miami Heat Regain Control Of Series With Dominant Victory Against the Sixers

Heat are now ahead 3-2 in the series against Sixers

The Miami Heat regained control of their series against the Philadelphia 76ers in the Eastern Conference semifinals. 

Behind Jimmy Butler's 23 points, nine rebounds and six assists, the Heat defeated the Sixers 120-85 Tuesday at FTX Arena in Game 5. The series is now 3-2. 

In This Article (2)

Miami Heat
Miami Heat
Philadelphia 76ers
Philadelphia 76ers

