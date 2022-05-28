Dwyane Wade Gives His G.O.A.T In The NBA

Wade says Michael Jordan was the best player of his generation

Former Miami Heat player Dwyane Wade recently weighed in on the ever popular greatest NBA player debate.

The term is now referred to as the G.O.A.T or the greatest of all time. Wade teamed with LeBron James, who is in the discussion, from 2010-14. But Wade said on Bleacher Report's "Next 25" that he thinks the greatest is Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan.

“I never saw Bill Russell play," Wade said. "I never saw Kareem [Abdul-Jabbar] play. Obviously they are someone else’s GOATs. But my GOAT, I grew up in Chicago, so Jordan is mine,” Wade said.

Wade, who is considered the greatest player in Heat history, said the debate is generational. Some say it's Jordan. Others think it's James and Kobe Bryant, Magic Johnson, Bill Russell, Wilt Chamberlain also receive some mention.

“I also understand that the generation that’s here now, LeBron James is their GOAT,” Wade said. “Before LeBron, it was Kobe Bryant. It just becomes who you grow up watching , who you see and envision and say ’Oh I want to be that person.’”

