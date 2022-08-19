Miami Heat Express Appreciation For Super Fan DJ Khaled

Rapper DJ Khaled has long been associated with the Miami Heat.

He's attended games for the past several years and is considered a super fan. On Friday, the Heat showed their appreciation for the energy he brings to the arena.

The Heat's official Twitter account posted a video tribute for the popular rapper.

"We appreciate you @djkhaled, the ultimate assist man," the tweet read. "#NBAAssistWeek."

The 1 minutes, 49-second clip featured interviews from center Bam Adebayo, forward Jimmy Butler, forward Max Strus and coach Erik Spoelstra. It was part of the NBA's Assist Week campaign.

"You feel him," Spoelstra of DJ Khaled's presence at FTX Arena. "He's disruptive. He's physical, very smart."

DJ Khaled's signature moment came during the second round of last season's Eastern Conference playoffs. With the Heat comfortably ahead against the Philadelphia 76ers, DJ Khaled grabbed a loose ball from his courtside seat. He then handed the ball to Heat guard Max Strus. Before heading back to his seat, Khaled rubbed Spoelstra's shoulders.

The scene quickly became an Internet sensation, with several fans talking about it on social media. It was easily the most talked about moment of the game.

"He has that mentality of, `I'm here for a reason," Adebayo said.

