Miami Heat Fan Hilariously Uses Tyler Herro To Troll Michael Jordan

Fans went giddy over Herro's 35-point night and winning shot against Oklahoma City

Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro wasn't even born when Michael Jordan was dominating the NBA.

It didn't stop Heat fans from lumping Herro with Jordan after Wednesday's victory against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Herro had a Jordan-like performance by scoring 35 points and hitting the winning basket with 4.9 seconds left.

One fan on Twitter went far as posting a pic of Jordan having breakfast. It appears his mother is kissing him on the check beside a caption that reads: "Eat up one day so one day you'll be like Tyler Herro."

Jordan is also wearing a Heat sweatshirt.

Herro hit a career-high nine 3-pointers but the biggest shot came at the end that allowed the Heat to win consecutive road games for the first time this season.

“He’s hit a game-winner on a three, he’s hit a game-winner now on a pull-up," Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said. "Eventually he’s probably going to get a game-winner layup, he’ll probably get some game-winner on free-throw attempt. This is just part of the evolution of a very skilled offensive player. But you just really respect the poise that he had. He wants those situations and now he’s starting to stack up some experience in those moments."

