Miami Heat Game Attendee Odell Beckham Jr. Rumored to Go to the Dallas Cowboys

NFL wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. was spotted as an attendee at a few Miami Heat games.

This created rumors about Beckham possibly going to the Miami Dolphins. They boast an offense led by Tua Tagovailoa, Jaylen Waddle and new wide receiver Tyreek Hill. Their potent offense and balanced defense makes them one of the most dangerous teams in the AFC.

Beckham won a Super Bowl with the Los Angeles Rams but tore his ACL in the game. This injury kept him sidelined for nine months. As he recovers back to full strength, Beckham is aiming to play for another team to obtain the same success. The Dolphins success this season, in addition Beckham’s attendance at Heat games, led many to believe he was leaning toward Miami.

However, the Dallas Cowboys are now seemingly the favorite to get Beckham. He attended the Mavericks-Suns game with Cowboys stars Trevon Diggs and Micah Parsons. The Mavericks crowd even greeted him with “O-B-J” chants.

Still, there are many things that need to be worked out. The Cowboys met with Beckham, expressing concerns about his availability. Beckham’s degree of injury and official timetable to return leave some question marks in relation to the team’s goals this season.

Dallas and Miami don’t have much of a rivalry in the NFL, but they are Finals rivals in the NBA. The teams faced each other in 2006 and 2011, with each franchise winning one championship.

