A Look At The Heat Gown That Got So Much Attention In Game 1

Radmila Lolly explains her attire that caught so many eyes Monday night came about

Opera singer Radmila Lolly has been attending Miami Heat games for the past three years.

On Monday, she went viral for the first time.

Lolly drew a lot of attention for the Heat gown she wore while sitting courtside for the Game 1 victory against the Philadelphia 76ers in the Eastern Conference semifinals.

"I made it two years ago, before the pandemic," Lolly said. "I bought 14 XXL jerseys with various players’ names and Voila!, the gown came alive. I wanted to wear it then, but we all know what happened."

The debut of the gown caused quite the stir on the Internet. Several Heat fans wondered on social media who she was and how the gown came about.

"I’ve been attending the Heat games for the past three years," Lolly said. "Aside from the pandemic, I have missed only 10 or so games. Even during the 2020-21 season, when there was only a limited fan base allowed into the arena, I made sure to attend the games with my friends. I take fashion very seriously, and I think that it adds to the ambiance to have fans dress in their own style."

After moving to Miami three years ago, Lolly has become a huge Heat fan despite her busy schedule. She also has a couture fashion line.

"Being a part of Heat Nation helps relax me and balance my life; it represents a fun escape," Lolly said.

