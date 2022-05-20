Skip to main content

Jimmy Butler: `I Have To Do A Better Job Of Getting Everybody Else Involved'

Butler says the Heat need a more balanced offense against the Celtics

Throughout the NBA playoffs, the Miami Heat have been all about forward Jimmy Butler. 

After losing at home for the first time Thursday, it may be time to rethink that. At least that's how Butler feels.  

 "I think I have to do a better job of getting everybody else involved, if I'm being brutally honest." Butler said. "I have to find that fine medium, that fine line in between when to be aggressive and when to make sure that I can get guys open."

Part of the reason for the lack of balance is the absence of Kyle Lowry, who has yet to play in the series because of a hamstring injury. That has left much of the facilitating role on Butler. 

"You know, I've got to basically do Kyle's job and make sure guys are in spots where they can be comfortable and be the most successful," Butler said. "That's on me. I don't think that's on Spo. I don't think that's on Bam. I think it's my job, because I got the ball a lot of the times, to make sure that everybody is comfortable and getting the shots that they need to have."

MORE HEAT RELATED STORIES

Takeaways from the Heat's Game 2 loss. CLICK HERE.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Heat fall to Celtics in Game 2. CLICK HERE

Should Duncan Robinson return to the starting lineup? CLICK HERE

For a look at some of the latest Heat apparel. CLICK HERE

TWITTER: @ShandelRich

Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook here

Subscribe to our YouTube channel here

For any Heat or NBA questions, please email shandelrich@gmail.com

  

In This Article (2)

Miami Heat
Miami Heat
Boston Celtics
Boston Celtics

spo after game 2
News

Should Duncan Robinson Be Re-Inserted into the Miami Heat’s Starting Lineup?

By Jayden Armant44 minutes ago
USATSI_18306035_168389536_lowres
News

Why The Miami Heat Lost To The Boston Celtics in Game 2

By Cory Nelson2 hours ago
USATSI_18305126_168389536_lowres
News

Boston Celtics Even The Series Behind 70-Point First Half

By Shandel Richardson12 hours ago
USATSI_18291242_168389536_lowres
News

What Dwyane Wade Had To Say About Jimmy Butler's Playoff Performance

By Shandel Richardson21 hours ago
USATSI_18278560_168389536_lowres
News

Al Horford Will Play In Game 2 Against Miami Heat

By Shandel Richardson22 hours ago
USATSI_18149785_168389536_lowres
News

Paul Pierce Still Confident in Boston Celtics Against Miami Heat

By Shandel Richardson23 hours ago
USATSI_18255907_168389536_lowres
News

Patrick Beverley Says Jimmy Butler Has Been Best Player In Postseason

By Shandel RichardsonMay 19, 2022
USATSI_18291967_168389536_lowres (1)
News

Popular `Pepas' Song Becoming The Anthem For Miami Heat

By Shandel RichardsonMay 19, 2022