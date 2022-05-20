Jimmy Butler: `I Have To Do A Better Job Of Getting Everybody Else Involved'

Butler says the Heat need a more balanced offense against the Celtics

Throughout the NBA playoffs, the Miami Heat have been all about forward Jimmy Butler.

After losing at home for the first time Thursday, it may be time to rethink that. At least that's how Butler feels.

"I think I have to do a better job of getting everybody else involved, if I'm being brutally honest." Butler said. "I have to find that fine medium, that fine line in between when to be aggressive and when to make sure that I can get guys open."

Part of the reason for the lack of balance is the absence of Kyle Lowry, who has yet to play in the series because of a hamstring injury. That has left much of the facilitating role on Butler.

"You know, I've got to basically do Kyle's job and make sure guys are in spots where they can be comfortable and be the most successful," Butler said. "That's on me. I don't think that's on Spo. I don't think that's on Bam. I think it's my job, because I got the ball a lot of the times, to make sure that everybody is comfortable and getting the shots that they need to have."

