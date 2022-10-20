Miami Heat Legend Dwyane Wade Endured Tough Times During `Redeem Team' Run

Former Miami Heat player Dwyane Wade recently spoke about the tough times he had while going through divorce and dealing with an injury.

In an interview with the New York Post, he talked about the struggles.

“It was a crazy time,” Wade said. “I was going through a lot in my personal life. It’s like, 2006, and I’m at the top of the mountain screaming by myself. And then 2007, I got injured and then I’m going through a divorce and it just all started snowballing and a snowball started rolling downhill fast for me.”

Wade regrouped in time to help United States Olympic team win the gold medal in 2008. They were dubbed the "Redeem Team" after the 2004 team took the bronze medal.

“I just had to reset myself, you know, and I spent a lot of time with myself and that’s what I did," Wade said. "And I just committed myself to the work and committed myself to the mental and the physical part of getting back to being the person and the player that I knew I could be,” Wade said. “The Olympics helped me a lot. It gave me something to shoot for. It gave me something to work for — it gave me some light at the end of the tunnel. And so I was thankful for that at that time.”

MORE HEAT RELATED STORIES

The Miami Heat fall to the Chicago Bulls in opener. CLICK HERE

Heat fans roast guard Kyle Lowry on social media after loss. CLICK HERE

What Erik Spoelstra likes about Caleb Martin as a starter. CLICK HERE

Heat sign Dru Smith to two-way contract. CLICK HERE

For a look at some of the latest Heat apparel. CLICK HERE

TWITTER: @ShandelRich

Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook here

Subscribe to our YouTube channel here

For any Heat or NBA questions, please email shandelrich@gmail.com

Shandel Richardson is the Miami Heat writer for Inside The Heat. He can also be read in the Sportsbook Review for gambling coverage from around the NBA.