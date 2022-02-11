All-Star Rosters For Team Durant And Team LeBron Revealed

The Miami Heat will have coach Erik Spoelstra and Jimmy Butler represent the organization in the game

Team captains LeBron James and Kevin Durant made their roster selections for next weekend NBA All-Star Game in Cleveland Thursday night.

Heat guard Jimmy Butler will play for Team LeBron. Butler is making his sixth appearance in the event and third straight with the Heat. He has only played 33 games this season because of injuries. He leads the team with 21.8 points per game and averages 6.4 assists and 6.3 rebounds. Butler also passed James for most career triple-doubles in franchise history. Coach Erik Spoelstra, who has the Heat in the No. 1 spot in the Eastern Conference, will lead Team Durant.

Here's the rest of the roster:

Team Durant

Joel Embiid, Philadelphia 76ers

Ja Morant, Memphis Grizzlies

Jayson Tatum, Boston Celtics

Andrew Wiggins, Golden State Warriors

Trae Young. Atlanta Hawks

Devin Booker, Phoenix Suns

Karl-Anthony Towns, Minnesota Timberwolves

Dejounte Murray, San Antonio Spurs

Rudy Gobert, Utah Jazz

LaMelo Ball, Charlotte Hornets

Darius Garland, Cleveland Cavaliers

Team LeBron

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks

DeMar DeRozan, Chicago Bulls

Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors

Nikola Jokic, Denver Nuggets

LeBron James, Los Angeles Lakers

Jimmy Butler, Miami Heat

James Harden, Brooklyn Nets

Donovan Mitchell, Utah Jazz

Fred VanVleet, Toronto Raptors

Luka Doncic, Dallas Mavericks

Chris Paul, Phoenix Suns

Khris Middleton, Milwaukee Bucks

MORE RELATED HEAT STORIES

The Heat trade KZ Okpala to the Oklahoma City Thunder in exchange for second-round pick in 2026. CLICK HERE

Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra and team president Pat Riley named among the NBA's top 15 coaches. CLICK HERE

Why the Miami Heat are getting hot at the right time. CLICK HERE

TWITTER: @ShandelRich

Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook here

Subscribe to our YouTube channel here

For any Heat or NBA questions, please email shandelrich@gmail.com