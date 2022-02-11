All-Star Rosters For Team Durant And Team LeBron Revealed
Team captains LeBron James and Kevin Durant made their roster selections for next weekend NBA All-Star Game in Cleveland Thursday night.
Heat guard Jimmy Butler will play for Team LeBron. Butler is making his sixth appearance in the event and third straight with the Heat. He has only played 33 games this season because of injuries. He leads the team with 21.8 points per game and averages 6.4 assists and 6.3 rebounds. Butler also passed James for most career triple-doubles in franchise history. Coach Erik Spoelstra, who has the Heat in the No. 1 spot in the Eastern Conference, will lead Team Durant.
Here's the rest of the roster:
Team Durant
Joel Embiid, Philadelphia 76ers
Ja Morant, Memphis Grizzlies
Jayson Tatum, Boston Celtics
Andrew Wiggins, Golden State Warriors
Trae Young. Atlanta Hawks
Devin Booker, Phoenix Suns
Karl-Anthony Towns, Minnesota Timberwolves
Dejounte Murray, San Antonio Spurs
Rudy Gobert, Utah Jazz
LaMelo Ball, Charlotte Hornets
Darius Garland, Cleveland Cavaliers
Team LeBron
Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks
DeMar DeRozan, Chicago Bulls
Read More
Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors
Nikola Jokic, Denver Nuggets
LeBron James, Los Angeles Lakers
Jimmy Butler, Miami Heat
James Harden, Brooklyn Nets
Donovan Mitchell, Utah Jazz
Fred VanVleet, Toronto Raptors
Luka Doncic, Dallas Mavericks
Chris Paul, Phoenix Suns
Khris Middleton, Milwaukee Bucks
MORE RELATED HEAT STORIES
The Heat trade KZ Okpala to the Oklahoma City Thunder in exchange for second-round pick in 2026. CLICK HERE
Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra and team president Pat Riley named among the NBA's top 15 coaches. CLICK HERE
Why the Miami Heat are getting hot at the right time. CLICK HERE
TWITTER: @ShandelRich
Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook here
Subscribe to our YouTube channel here
For any Heat or NBA questions, please email shandelrich@gmail.com