Miami Heat Need To Find An Answer At Shooting Guard During Training Camp

While the Miami Heat are most likely to enter this season without acquiring a superstar free agent, there are a few internal issues they have to work out.

One of them is figuring out who to start at shooting guard.

Tyler Herro, who was last season's Sixth Man of the Year, has publicly stated his desire to become a starter. Victor Oladipo was unable to retain his starting role due to a quadriceps surgery, allowing Duncan Robinson to fill the spot.

With Oladipo fully recovered and throwing out personal remarks to critics who wrote him off, he is completely focused on grabbing the starting role. If Oladipo is able to reach the peak form, he is a suitable option.

Oladipo played arguably his best basketball during his years with the Indiana Pacers. He was a two-time All-Star who averaged 20 points on 45 percent shooting from the field and 35 percent shooting from the 3-point line. The Pacers made the postseason twice with Oladipo.

The Heat could use the same energy this season. Because Oladipo is still working his way back, Herro might be the most be the best option. Herro has proven he is a capable starter.

It will be interesting to see which direction the Heat chooses.

MORE HEAT-RELATED STORIES

Is Russell Westbrook a good fit for the Heat. CLICK HERE

Jimmy Butler still considered one of the league's villains. CLICK HERE

Heat's NBA 2K23 ratings revealed. CLICK HERE

For a look at some of the latest Heat apparel. CLICK HERE

Cory Nelson is a contributor to Inside The Heat. He attended Northern Virginia Community College. He can be reached at corymckenzienelson@hotmail.com or follow him on Twitter @CKenzyNelson