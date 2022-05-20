Skip to main content

Losing P.J. Tucker Would Be A Big Blow To The Miami Heat

Heat awaiting the status of Tucker's MRI on knee injury

The Miami Heat have talked about the importance of P.J. Tucker all season. 

Now, they face the possibility of playing without him against the Boston Celtics Saturday in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference finals. Tucker sustained a knee injury in Thursday's Game 2 and underwent an MRI Friday morning. 

"I don't have an update right now," Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said after the Game 2 loss. "If you ask him, he says he's good to go. We'll just have to see. I'll talk to the trainers."

The series is tied at 1 as it heads to Boston. The Celtics handed the Heat their first home loss of the postseason. Tucker has been the Heat's intangibles player throughout the year and his absence would be huge. 

Heat forward Jimmy Butler said Tucker is a "warrior" so he expects him to play. 

"I think he'll be all right," Butler said. " ... If he's not ready to go, though, everybody else has to be ready to go. Those are some even bigger shoes to have to fill because he does it on the defensive end. We're capable of it, though."

