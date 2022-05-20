Losing P.J. Tucker Would Be A Big Blow To The Miami Heat

The Miami Heat have talked about the importance of P.J. Tucker all season.

Now, they face the possibility of playing without him against the Boston Celtics Saturday in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference finals. Tucker sustained a knee injury in Thursday's Game 2 and underwent an MRI Friday morning.

"I don't have an update right now," Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said after the Game 2 loss. "If you ask him, he says he's good to go. We'll just have to see. I'll talk to the trainers."

The series is tied at 1 as it heads to Boston. The Celtics handed the Heat their first home loss of the postseason. Tucker has been the Heat's intangibles player throughout the year and his absence would be huge.

Heat forward Jimmy Butler said Tucker is a "warrior" so he expects him to play.

"I think he'll be all right," Butler said. " ... If he's not ready to go, though, everybody else has to be ready to go. Those are some even bigger shoes to have to fill because he does it on the defensive end. We're capable of it, though."

MORE HEAT RELATED STORIES

Takeaways from the Heat's Game 2 loss. CLICK HERE.

Heat fall to Celtics in Game 2. CLICK HERE

Should Duncan Robinson return to the starting lineup? CLICK HERE

For a look at some of the latest Heat apparel. CLICK HERE

TWITTER: @ShandelRich

Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook here

Subscribe to our YouTube channel here

For any Heat or NBA questions, please email shandelrich@gmail.com