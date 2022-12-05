Miami Heat Prepare for the Challenge of Facing Memphis Grizzlies Star Ja Morant

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant is among the most entertaining players in the NBA.

The Miami Heat will have the task of defending him Monday at 8 p.m. in Memphis when they close their four-game road trip.

Morant is averaging 28.4 points, 6.3 rebounds and 7.5 assists. He is doing this without shooting guard Desmond Bane, who was on an All-Star track before getting injured. Morant has maintained success in Bane’s absence, as Memphis is still fourth in the Western Conference.

Morant will be the Heat’s number one priority. He is coming off a 33-point performance against the Detroit Pistons, where he shot 52 percent from the field.

Heat center Bam Adebayo will be tasked with guarding Morant as Miami’s primary defender. According to StatMuse, the Grizzlies star has only averaged 14 points against Adebayo.

Heat superstar Jimmy Butler is expected to generate offense to counter Morant. Butler is averaging 21.2 points, 7.2 rebounds and 5.9 assists this season.

Heat shooting guard Tyler Herro has marveled Morant in the past. Before last season, Herro talked about wanting to ascend to the level Morant is on.

“I feel like my name should be in that category too,” Herro said. “The young guys coming up in the league who can be superstars one day. Luka, Trae, Ja.”

Jayden Armant is a contributor to Inside the Heat. He is a student at Howard University. He can be reached at jayden.armant@bison.howard.edu or follow him on Twitter @jaydenarmant.