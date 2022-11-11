Miami Heat Receive Locker-Room Visit From Adam Sandler And Rob Schneider Thursday

The Miami Heat made sure their Thursday night was enjoyable no matter.

The Heat received a locker-room visit from comedians Rob Schneider and Adam Sandler.

They were asked to bring the Heat into their huddled that ended with the team saying, "family." Before that it happened, Schneider hit the group his popular catchphrase, "You can do it ... all night long."



The Heat shared the video on their official Twitter as part of their celebration for defeating the Charlotte Hornets. Schneider and Sandler, who both once worked on Saturday Night Live, developed into two of Hollywood's top actors and sports fans.

While Schneider is a huge baseball fan, Sandler has made several sports movies including Happy Gilmore, The Waterboy and The Longest Yard.

Earlier this year, Sandler starred in Hustle on Netflix. He played an international scout who found a player overseas and helped him earned an NBA contract with the Boston Celtics. Critics called it one of the most realistic basketball films ever.

