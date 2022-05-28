Skip to main content

Udonis Haslem Thanks Draymond Green For Game 6 Inspiration

Haslem called out Green for saying the Celtics are going to make the NBA Finals

After the Miami Heat forced a Game 7 against the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference finals, captain Udonis Haslem had a message for Golden State Warriors Draymond Green. 

Before leaving the court Friday, Haslem made his way over to the ESPN broadcasters sitting courtside. 

"Tell Draymond thank you," Haslem told the crew.

It was in response to what Green said the night the Warriors clinched a spot in the Finals. They will play the winner of the Heat-Celtics series. 

Shortly after the Warriors victory, Green gave his prediction of who they would play. Here's what Green told the crew on TNT's Inside The NBA after the game.

"I think both teams are tough," Green said. "Boston creates constant problems, especially offensively and their defense is incredible."

When pressed by Shaquille O'Neal, Green revealed his pick.

"If you're asking who I want to play, I'm gonna tell you who I think we're gonna play," Green said. "We're gonna play Boston. That's who we're gonna play." 

After Friday's victory, Haslem told Chris Haynes of Yahoo! Sports, "Draymond broke the code. You ain’t supposed to say some s--t like that. That's disrespectful. He know better than that."

