Miami Heat’s Bam Adebayo Among Top 15 in Fourth-Quarter Scoring

Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo is averaging 17.8 points, 8.6 rebounds and 3.5 assists this season but one stat shows his scoring is more than what the box score displays.

According to the Twitter handle NBA Central, Adebayo is one of the top scoring players in the fourth quarter. His 69 fourth-quarter points are the best among NBA centers. He ranks No. 15 overall.

The biggest criticism of Adebayo is his inability to play as a consistent No. 2 player to Jimmy Butler. His late-game production is often ignored but could change the narrative if it continues.

Adebayo had 18 points, 14 rebounds and two steals in Thursday's victory against the Charlotte Hornets.

“Bam picked it up in the fourth quarter,” Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said. “He really made some nice plays.”

The Heat have played several close this season, many stemming from blown leads before faltering in the closing stretch.

“I mean, we’re not trying to have that happen,” “But all in all, we want to continue to build these habits. Going through these games will help us in the long run. It’s great experience, and being able to get this one is big for us.”

MORE HEAT RELATED STORIES

How Miami Heat Twitter reacted to Thursday's win. CLICK HERE

Jimmy Butler came to the rescue for the Heat again. CLICK HERE

Rapper J. Cole makes an appearance at Heat vs. Hornets. CLICK HERE

For a look at some of the latest Heat apparel. CLICK HERE

Jayden Armant is a contributor to Inside the Heat. He is a student at Howard University. He can be reached at jayden.armant@bison.howard.edu or follow him on Twitter @jaydenarmant.