How Miami Heat Twitter Reacted To Saturday's Win Against Milwaukee Bucks

The Heat were led by Victor Oladipo and Gabe Vincent, who combined for 47 points

The Miami Heat dominated in their rematch against the Milwaukee Bucks Saturday afternoon.

In another night without Tyler Herro and Kyle Lowry, the backcourt needed to come up big once again.

Victor Oladipo and Gabe Vincent got the message, combining for 47 points and eight steals.

After setting a career-high in scoring Thursday night, Vincent followed it up with a 27-point performance. He had 21 in the first half.

It has only been two games but Vincent's performances have won over Heat fans. There are now real discussions of Lowry being benched or traded.

Oladipo is now consistently delivering off the bench. This was his third 20-point game of the season. The Heat are 6-1 when Oladipo has at least 14 points.

The fans had reason for concern entering the game. The Bucks were again without star Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Heat are notorious for playing down to competition. They have also blown many leads that allow opponents to take games down to the wire.

This time, the Heat took care of business.

“Make that 3 wins in a row,” user HeatCulture said. “This team is having fun again and you can tell from their recent games. Gabe absolutely cooked the Bucks in these two games, we got athletic defenders everywhere when Lowry/Dedmon are out, and this version of Dipo makes the Heat scary.”

The Heat face the Atlanta Hawks (20-22) Monday afternoon.

MORE HEAT-RELATED STORIES

Tyler Herro, Bam Adebayo struggling with fan All-Star vote. CLICK HERE

Is Zach LaVine in the mix for the Heat? CLICK HERE

Heat unable to build momentum. CLICK HERE

For a look at some of the latest Heat apparel. CLICK HERE

If you wanna bet on any games at @PrizePicks or PrizePicks.com, use our link and code. They will match your first bet for up to $100. Here's the code: PR-R1YOFY6

Jayden Armant is a contributor to Inside the Heat. He is a student at Howard University. He can be reached at jayden.armant@bison.howard.edu or follow him on Twitter @jaydenarmant.