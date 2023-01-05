Miami Heat's Bam Adebayo, Tyler Herro Left Off First Fan All-Star Ballot Returns

Despite strong seasons, Adebayo and Herro receive little All-Star love from NBA fans

Apparently, the Miami Heat haven’t convinced many they contain All-Star power in their roster.

The only Heat player in the Top 10 voting of the first return of the fan ballot is forward Jimmy Butler. Center Bam Adebayo and guard Tyler Herro were not among the players selected.

Adebayo is averaging 21.8 points, 9.9 rebounds and 3.2 assists. He ranks top five among centers with the most 30-point games in the league. Adebayo’s impact is undeniable, as the Heat are 6-1 when he has at least 30 points. Adebayo is averaging nearly twice as many points as Brooklyn Nets center Nic Claxton, who is ranked ninth on the list.

Meanwhile, Herro is averaging 21.1 points, six rebounds and 4.5 assists. Herro has several game-winners for Miami this season and is expanding his role beyond just being a pure shooter. He has played more than guards Lamelo Ball (Charlotte Hornets) and Derrick Rose (New York Knicks), both of which were on the top 10 list. Rose has averaged just 5.8 points this season playing less than 13 minutes a game.

