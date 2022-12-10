Miami Heat's Erik Spoelstra Enjoyed His Time Coaching Josh Richardson

The former Heat player is now having an impact with the San Antonio Spurs

At one point, Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra thought guard Josh Richardson was going to become the team's franchise player.

It never happened after Richardson struggled in the No. 1 role in the 2018-19 season that ultimately led to him being packaged in the Jimmy Butler trade. Richardson is now with the San Antonio Spurs, his fourth team since leaving the Heat.

Still, Spoelstra said he was grateful of the time spent coaching Richardson, who is averaging 10.2 points and 2.9 assists for the Spurs.

"He was such a great fit here," Spoelstra said. "Those were some fun years. It was kind of a turning of the page, a different chapter for our organization. He and Justise and Tyler Johnson, they brought this youthful exuberance but they were pros. They really worked on their player development. J-Rich is one of those good guys to have on your team. He's a two-way player. He's got great spirit, a good attitude. He's about the right things in this business."

MORE HEAT-RELATED STORIES

Bam Adebayo comfortable with Jimmy Butler as the closer. CLICK HERE

Caleb Martin becoming a complete player. CLICK HERE

Erik Spoelstra responds to Charles Barkley. CLICK HERE

For a look at some of the latest Heat apparel. CLICK HERE

If you wanna bet on any games at @PrizePicks or PrizePicks.com, use our link and code. They will match your first bet for up to $100. Here's the code: PR-R1YOFY6

Shandel Richardson covers the Miami Heat for Inside The Heat.



TWITTER: @ShandelRich

Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook here

Subscribe to our YouTube channel here

For any Heat or NBA questions, please email shandelrich@gmail.com