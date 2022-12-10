Miami Heat's Erik Spoelstra Enjoyed His Time Coaching Josh Richardson
At one point, Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra thought guard Josh Richardson was going to become the team's franchise player.
It never happened after Richardson struggled in the No. 1 role in the 2018-19 season that ultimately led to him being packaged in the Jimmy Butler trade. Richardson is now with the San Antonio Spurs, his fourth team since leaving the Heat.
Still, Spoelstra said he was grateful of the time spent coaching Richardson, who is averaging 10.2 points and 2.9 assists for the Spurs.
"He was such a great fit here," Spoelstra said. "Those were some fun years. It was kind of a turning of the page, a different chapter for our organization. He and Justise and Tyler Johnson, they brought this youthful exuberance but they were pros. They really worked on their player development. J-Rich is one of those good guys to have on your team. He's a two-way player. He's got great spirit, a good attitude. He's about the right things in this business."
