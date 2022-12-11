Miami Heat's Erik Spoelstra Explains Final Possession Saturday In Loss To San Antonio Spurs

The Heat trailed by two in the closing seconds but opted for two 3-point attempts

The Miami Heat had a chance to play for the tie or the win on the final possession Saturday against the San Antonio Spurs.

They went for the win and left the court with a loss to the worst team in the Western Conference. The Heat trailed by two on the final possession but wound up with consecutive missed 3-pointers by Tyler Herro and Caleb Martin.

Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said the play was designed for Herro to take a 3-pointer off the pick-and-roll with Jimmy Butler.

"It wasn't the cleanest pick-and-roll," Spoelstra said. "It's the action that everybody felt most comfortable with. We didn't get anything to put them on their heels but we got a great offensive rebound and a good kick out from there."

Herro said he felt comfortable with the decision to play for the win instead of overtime.

"I wanted to go for the win," Herro said. "We talked about it in the huddle. Give me the ball, Jimmy set a screen. We knew they would they switch ... I think Bam got the rebound and then we got another good luck. The ball just didn't fall."

MORE HEAT-RELATED STORIES

How Miami Heat Twitter reacted to Saturday's loss to Spurs. CLICK HERE

Erik Spoelstra on the decision to send Nikola Jovic to G League CLICK HERE

Gregg Popovich praises Erik Spoelstra. CLICK HERE

For a look at some of the latest Heat apparel. CLICK HERE

If you wanna bet on any games at @PrizePicks or PrizePicks.com, use our link and code. They will match your first bet for up to $100. Here's the code: PR-R1YOFY6

Jayden Armant is a contributor to Inside the Heat. He is a student at Howard University. He can be reached at jayden.armant@bison.howard.edu or follow him on Twitter @jaydenarmant.