Miami Heat's Erik Spoelstra Says Close Games Have Built "Mental Toughness"

Spoelstra isn't concerned with blown leads long as the Heat can keep winning

Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra could look at it from two sides.

The Miami Heat have blown big leads the first two games of this road only to hold on at the end.

Should Spoelstra focus more on the blown leads or the fact the Heat won both games?

He chooses the later because he feels the Heat are gaining from these experiences.

"I look at it as a matter of mental toughness, collective resilience and grit. You're going to have to go through a lot of ups and downs in NBA games, particularly on the road. If you have a 15- 20-point lead in the first half, those get evaporated so fast. Games now can swing so quickly one way or another."

The Heat go for their third straight win tonight against the Houston Rockets. They are expected to have back forward Jimmy Butler, who did not play Wednesday against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

The Heat led the Indiana Pacers by 19 Monday and were up 21 on the Thunder before holding off late rallies. Still, the Heat are just focused on stacking wins no matter how they attain them.

"If we have to win defensively and in the mud the rest of this road trip, I'm totally fine with that," Spoelstra said."

