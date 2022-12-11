Miami Heat's Erik Spoelstra: `We Need To Get To A Better Level'

The Heat are once again searching for answers after losing to San Antonio Spurs

All the Miami Heat can do now is look forward.

After losing to the San Antonio Spurs, Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra is once again searching for answers. The Heat have lost to the worst team in the Eastern and Western Conference, falling to the Detroit Pistons earlier in the week.

Spoelstra put it bluntly after Saturday's loss: the Heat have to play better otherwise it will be an early offseason.

"That's part of the process of this league and sometimes going through some pain," Spoelstra said. "Hopefully, this pain will drive us to a higher level. We need to get to a better level collectively. That's what I'm hoping this frustration, pain, anger, whatever adjective you want to fill in there. Hopefully, that drives us to a better place as we move forward. There's no better to do it than going out on the road where it definitely gets tougher. It's only us. It's only the people who are in this locker room right now and only us that get on that airplane (Sunday)."

